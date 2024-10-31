Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun Injury: Practicing in non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 8:21am

Chychrun (upper body) is at morning practice in a non-contact jersey Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Chychrun was injured Tuesday versus the Rangers. While it's positive news that he is back on the ice, he appears to be doubtful ahead of Thursday's home tilt versus Montreal. Chychrun has two goals, two assists and 14 shots on goal in eight appearances this season.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
