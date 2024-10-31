Jakob Chychrun Injury: Practicing in non-contact jersey
Chychrun (upper body) is at morning practice in a non-contact jersey Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Chychrun was injured Tuesday versus the Rangers. While it's positive news that he is back on the ice, he appears to be doubtful ahead of Thursday's home tilt versus Montreal. Chychrun has two goals, two assists and 14 shots on goal in eight appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now