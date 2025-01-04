Jakob Chychrun News: Bags two apples

Chychrun tallied two assists, a power-play point and three shots during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Chychrun has been a revelation since his arrival in an offseason trade with the Ottawa Senators, having posted 11 goals and 27 points in 34 games -- including six points in his last five games.The 26-year-old is a must-start as he builds a compelling case for a hefty contract extension between now and his pending unrestricted free agency this summer.