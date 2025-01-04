Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun News: Bags two apples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Chychrun tallied two assists, a power-play point and three shots during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Chychrun has been a revelation since his arrival in an offseason trade with the Ottawa Senators, having posted 11 goals and 27 points in 34 games -- including six points in his last five games.The 26-year-old is a must-start as he builds a compelling case for a hefty contract extension between now and his pending unrestricted free agency this summer.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now