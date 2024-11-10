Jakob Chychrun News: Excellent in return

Chychrun scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Chychrun returned from a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old defenseman was able to be eased back in, playing just 18:44 of the blowout win. He's up to six points, 15 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM, seven hits and a plus-8 rating over nine appearances. Chychrun will see top-four minutes and power-play time now that he's healthy again, though he's often been injury-prone throughout his career.