Jakob Chychrun News: Expected to play Tuesday

Chychrun (hand/wrist) is slated to play Tuesday versus Winnipeg, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Chychrun's availability was in question after he suffered a laceration to his hand/wrist area during Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Panthers. He has 18 goals, 43 points, 46 PIM, 47 hits and 79 blocks in 65 outings in 2024-25. This will be his first game since inking an eight-year, $72 million contract extension.