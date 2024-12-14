Jakob Chychrun News: Extends point streak
Chychrun tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and five shots during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Chychrun's shimmering start with the Capitals continues as he has now registered four goals and 12 points over his last 10 games. The 26-year-old could be on the march to a career-year if he can stay healthy and is primed to cash in on a hefty new contract at some point in the next few months having posted 20 points in his first 24 games.
