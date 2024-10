Chychrun tallied a goal and added four shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Chychrun continues to shine with the Capitals and is up to two goals and four points in his first five games. The 26-year-old could stand to see a little more time with the top power-play unit, but Chychrun is making the most of his minutes alongside John Carlson on Washington's top pairing and should remain a valuable asset for fantasy managers.