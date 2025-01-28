Jakob Chychrun News: Logs power-play assist

Chychrun provided a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Chychrun is rolling in January with eight points over 13 outings, including four power-play points. He helped out on a Dylan Strome tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Chychrun is up to 33 points (12 on the power play), 105 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 45 outings overall.