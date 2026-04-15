Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun News: Nets game-winner on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Chychrun scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chychrun snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. The 28-year-old defenseman will end his career-best campaign with 26 goals, 60 points (18 on the power play), 221 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 62 PIM, 58 hits and a plus-20 rating over 80 appearances. Chychrun will enter 2026-27 as the Capitals' top defenseman and should be a popular pick in fantasy drafts, though his goal scoring may regress slightly after he shot a career-high 11.8 percent this year.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
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