Jakob Chychrun News: Notches three points

Chychrun tallied a goal, two assists and three shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Chychrun continues to dazzle in his first full season with the Capitals, having posted six goals and 12 points in 16 games. The 26-year-old is likely to experience some regression in the goal-scoring department as he is benefitting from a whopping 17.9% shooting rate, but Chychrun is likely to set new career-highs in goals and points as long as he can stay healthy -- and cash in on a hefty new contract should he make it to unrestricted free agency in the summer.