Jakob Chychrun News: Notches two points

Chychrun tallied a goal, an assist, both on the power-play, and added two blocked shots during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Chychrun has been on fire of late with four goals, six points and 14 shots in his last four outings. The pending unrestricted free agent paces all Capitals defensemen with 17 goals and 38 points in 51 games this season and is a game-breaking fantasy asset due to his prolific shooting ability so fantasy managers should keep him deployed with regularity.