Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun News: One of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:17pm

Chychrun tallied a goal, recorded an assist and fired two shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Chychrun found the back of the net just over three minutes into regulation before sliding the primary helper on Connor McMichael's goal two minutes later. With the pair of points, Chychrun is up to 25 goals, 59 points, 214 shots on net, 56 hits and 107 blocked shots across 75 appearances this season. The veteran blueliner has been hot as of late with eight points and eight blocked shots over his last five games. He's on pace for the first 60-plus point regular season of his 10-year career and remains a strong player to roster in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
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