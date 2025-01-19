Jakob Chychrun News: Opens scoring in win

Chychrun scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Chychrun has picked up two goals and four assists over nine outings in January. The 26-year-old defenseman opened the scoring in Saturday's contest. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 31 points, 98 shots on net, 30 hits, 52 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-19 rating. Among NHL blueliners, only Zach Werenski and Cale Makar have more goals -- both have scored 15 times in 2024-25.