Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun News: Pots late winner Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Chychrun scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Buffalo.

With 93 seconds left in regulation, Chychrun ripped a one-timer past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the faceoff dot on a feed from Aliaksei Protas. The game-winner was Chychrun's seventh of the season, a new career high. The 27-year-old is the unquestioned No. 1 blueliner for the Capitals now that John Carlson's in Anaheim, and over his last nine games Chychrun has collected four goals and eight points.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
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