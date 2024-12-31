Jakob Chychrun News: Pots power-play goal

Chychrun scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Chychrun has four points, including two on the power play, over his last three games. That's helped him bounce back from his season-worst four-game point drought from Dec. 17-23. The defenseman is up to 11 goals, 14 helpers, eight power-play points, 71 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 24 hits and a plus-17 rating over 32 appearances.