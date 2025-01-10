Jakob Chychrun News: Pots power-play goal

Chychrun scored a power-play goal on one shot and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Chychrun made Jake Evans pay for a bad turnover in the Montreal end and beat Jakub Dobes low to the glove side to give Washington a 1-0 lead in the first period. The tally was the seventh for the top-pair defenseman, who is rolling with three goals and five assists over the last eight outings. Chychrun is up to 29 points, including four on the power play, through 37 appearances.