Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 8:13pm

Chychrun scored a power-play goal on one shot and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Chychrun made Jake Evans pay for a bad turnover in the Montreal end and beat Jakub Dobes low to the glove side to give Washington a 1-0 lead in the first period. The tally was the seventh for the top-pair defenseman, who is rolling with three goals and five assists over the last eight outings. Chychrun is up to 29 points, including four on the power play, through 37 appearances.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now