Jakob Chychrun News: Pots two goals

Chychrun tallied two goals, six shots and two blocked shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Chychrun netted both of his tallies in an explosive second period in which the Capitals tallied five goals to deliver a knockout blow to their division rivals. The 26-year-old has posted 16 goals and 37 points in just 41 games and figures to set new career highs in goals (18) and points (41) if he can stay healthy and productive the rest of the way.