Jakob Chychrun headshot

Jakob Chychrun News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Chychrun (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup versus St. Louis, per the NHL media site.

Chychrun is poised to return to the lineup following a five-game absence. He has accounted for two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots and seven hits in eight outings this season. With Chychrun ready to play, Alexander Alexeyev could be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game.

