Jakob Chychrun News: Rips game-winning goal

Chychrun tallied a goal, and assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Chychrun skated coast-to-coast before wristing the game-winner past Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov in overtime. The 26-year-old has roared out of the starting gate with seven goals and 14 points in 18 games. Chychrun has a good chance to top his career-high of 41 points if he can stay healthy and is one of the better fantasy blueliners thus far in the 2024-25 season.