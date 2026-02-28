Jakob Chychrun News: Scores in 600th game
Chychrun scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Chychrun was playing in his 600th career game. The defenseman has five points over his last three contests and continues to impress as a top-four option for the Capitals, particularly when it comes to goal scoring. He leads NHL defensemen with a career-best 22 tallies, and his 48 points are also a career high for the blueliner. Chychrun has added 189 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 51 PIM, 47 hits and a plus-25 rating, offering plenty of multi-category upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Chychrun See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break25 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2138 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2138 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead55 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 356 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Chychrun See More