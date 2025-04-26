Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Chychrun News: Scores in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Chychrun scored a goal on three shots, blocked five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Chychrun's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the middle of the second period. The defenseman had been held off the scoresheet in the first two contests of this first-round series. He has added seven shots on net, five hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across three playoff games.

