Jakob Chychrun News: Snaps skid Satuday

Chychrun tallied a goal, a power-play assist, a plus-3 rating and four shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Chychrun had been held off the scoresheet in his four previous outings with Saturday's outburst putting him at two goals and eight points in 11 games during the month of December. The 26-year-old filled in so admirably for Alex Ovechkin on the power-play during the former's month-long absence that Washington is keeping Chychrun on the top power-play unit for the time being - which would be a significant boost to his already extensive fantasy value after posting 10 goals and 23 points in 30 games to open the 2024-25 season.