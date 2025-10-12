Chychrun provided the primary helper on both the second and third goals of the game, scored by Aliaksei Protas and Ryan Leonard respectively. With his performance Saturday, the 27-year-old Chychrun is up to three assists through two contests this season. Coming off a career-best 47 points a year ago, Chychrun's involvement in the offense zone has only seemed to grow since arriving in Washington. He should continue to be a top distributor on the Capitals' blue line behind John Carlson, but Chychrun's ice time and goal-scoring potential make him a worthy start in all fantasy formats this year.