Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier Injury: Done for game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Pelletier will not return to Thursday's game versus the Ducks.

Normally, this would be considered an injury situation, but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports the Flames and Flyers are working on a trade centered on Andrei Kuzmenko, so it can not be guaranteed that Pelletier is hurt. If it is an injury, Pelletier can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest against the Red Wings. It's unclear who might enter the lineup for Pelletier in either case, as the Flames currently have just 13 forwards on the roster, including Kuzmenko, so a call-up may be coming.

Jakob Pelletier
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
