Jakob Pelletier News: Brought up from minors
Pelletier was elevated from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Pelletier has appeared in four NHL games this year in which he recorded three shots, five hits and three blocks while averaging 8:53 of ice time. While Pelletier may be pressed into service versus the Rangers on Wednesday, he is unlikely to see much in the way of minutes during the postseason.
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