Jakob Pelletier News: Brought up Monday
Pelletier was promoted from AHL Calgary on Monday.
Pelletier's recall will see him likely jump into the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston. Additionally, the Flames brought up Walker Duehr, who was also sent down with Pelletier previously. Pelletier has logged five NHL games this year, logging one goal on five shots, one assist and four blocked shots while averaging 9:10 of ice time.
