Jakob Pelletier News: Finally joins club

Pelletier has linked up with his new team ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Penguins.

Pelletier's debut with the Flyers has been delayed due to visa issues and travel delays, but the 23-year-old winger has finally arrived in Philadelphia and should be in the lineup for Saturday's contest. With Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko now in the fold, Jacob Gaucher figures to be sent back to AHL Lehigh Valley, while Rodrigo Abols could also be in line for a demotion.