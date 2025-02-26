Jakob Pelletier News: First point with new team

Pelletier produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

This was Pelletier's second game with the Flyers since a Jan. 30 trade sent him from Calgary to Philadelphia. A lengthy visa process delayed his team debut, and he's settled into a bottom-six role early in his tenure with the club. Pelletier has 12 points, 33 shots on net, 26 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 26 appearances overall in 2024-25.