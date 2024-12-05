Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Lights lamp in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Pelletier scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Pelletier has played the last two games, replacing Justin Kirkland (knee) on the fourth line. Kirkland is out for the year, so Pelletier will get an extended audition to prove himself at the NHL level after failing to make the roster out of camp. The 23-year-old is still seeing just fourth-line minutes, so his fantasy appeal is minimal until he gets a better spot in the lineup. Prior to this season, Pelletier had 10 points over his first 37 NHL appearances.

