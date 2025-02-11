Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Listed on NHL roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 9:20am

Pelletier (not injury related) is on the Flyers' roster, per the NHL media site Tuesday.

Pelletier was forced to sit out Saturday against the Penguins after there was a problem with his visa but he is now showing up on the active roster and should be available versus the Oilers on Feb. 22. WIth Pelletier ready to play, Jacob Gaucher was returned to the minors following Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

