Jakob Pelletier News: Listed on NHL roster

Pelletier (not injury related) is on the Flyers' roster, per the NHL media site Tuesday.

Pelletier was forced to sit out Saturday against the Penguins after there was a problem with his visa but he is now showing up on the active roster and should be available versus the Oilers on Feb. 22. WIth Pelletier ready to play, Jacob Gaucher was returned to the minors following Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.