Jakob Pelletier News: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Pelletier was returned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Pelletier racked up 28 goals and 77 points in 63 games for the Crunch during the AHL regular season. He should be an integral offensive performer for the team during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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