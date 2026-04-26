Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Logs three points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Pelletier scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 4-1 win over Cleveland in Game 2 on Sunday.

Pelletier helped the Crunch even up their division semifinals series against the Monsters. The winger had a spectacular regular season with 28 goals and 77 points across 63 appearances for Syracuse, and he also made five appearances at the NHL level. Pelletier will likely remain with Syracuse throughout the minor-league club's playoff run.

Jakob Pelletier
Tampa Bay Lightning
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