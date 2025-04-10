Jakob Pelletier News: Nets goal in high-scoring win

Pelletier scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Pelletier is playing well lately with five points (two goals, three assists) over his last six games. He's still in a third-line role with virtually no power-play time, so he likely won't sustain that pace over a longer stretch. For the season, the 24-year-old has 18 points, 50 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-9 rating over 45 appearances between the Flyers and the Flames.