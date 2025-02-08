Jakob Pelletier News: Not available Saturday

Pelletier does not have his visa issues completed and will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Pelletier will be replaced in the lineup by Jacob Gaucher. Pelletier was dealt from Calgary on Jan . 30, where the 23-year-old had four goals and seven assists over 24 appearances. He will be ready to go Feb. 22 when the Flyers return from their two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, against Edmonton.