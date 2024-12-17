Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Posts helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Pelletier notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Pelletier has three points over six appearances at the NHL level this season. The 23-year-old winger is seeing bottom-six minutes and minimal power-play time, but he could earn a larger role if he continues to find success. Pelletier was a first-round pick in 2019, so there's some hope that he'll get on track during this stay in the NHL, though he's also been regularly shuffled to and from the AHL since his first call-up of the season Dec. 2. This is likely to prevent him from reaching 30 days on the NHL roster, though if he plays in four more games, he would require waivers to head back to the minors anyway.

Jakob Pelletier
Calgary Flames
