Jakob Pelletier News: Racks up three assists

Pelletier recorded three assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Pelletier has a goal and six assists over his last three games, which have all been multi-point efforts. For the season, he's at 20 goals, 29 assists and a plus-19 rating through 41 appearances. He's consistently played well in the AHL during his career, but that has yet to lead to a full-time NHL gig.