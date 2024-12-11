Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 9:48am

Pelletier was demoted to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.

Since Walker Duehr was sent down with Pelletier on Wednesday, the Flames have just 10 healthy forwards on the roster, which is a good indication these are paper transactions that will be reversed prior to Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay. For his part, the 23-year-old Pelletier has recorded one goal, one assist and five shots over four games for Calgary this season while averaging 8:08 of ice time.

Jakob Pelletier
Calgary Flames
