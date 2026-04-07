Jakob Pelletier News: Recalled from minors
Pelletier was promoted from AHL Toronto on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pelletier has appeared in just two NHL games this year in which he failed to generate a point while producing three hits and two blocks. Even with his elevation to the NHL roster, the 25-year-old winger is far from a lock to play and could find himself sitting in the press box periodically.
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