Jakob Pelletier

Jakob Pelletier News: Registers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Pelletier logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Pelletier continues to chip in a little depth offense. He's played in 11 games this season, all in December, and he's earned a goal and four assists while mainly working on the third line. The 23-year-old winger has added 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating. Pelletier was selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and while he's yet to live up to that status at the NHL level, he's at least carving out a regular role after beginning 2024-25 in the AHL.

Jakob Pelletier
Calgary Flames
