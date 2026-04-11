Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 9:09am

Pelletier was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Pelletier played two games since his recall Tuesday, picking up a pair of hits, one blocked shot and three shots on goal. He has been without a point in four NHL games this season but has been an offensive force at the AHL level, tallying 28 goals and 75 points in 61 games with the Crunch.

Jakob Pelletier
Tampa Bay Lightning
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