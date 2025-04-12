Jakob Pelletier News: Six points in last seven games

Pelletier scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Pelletier is on a three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals, and he has points in six of his last seven games (three goals, three assists). Pelletier's game has finally come alive in Philly. Prior to this run, he has just two assists in 16 games in orange and black. Pelletier is a first-round pick (2019) who has been slow to launch, but he has every opportunity to become an offensive contributor in the next couple of years.