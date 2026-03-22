Jakob Pelletier headshot

Jakob Pelletier News: Tallies twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Pelletier scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 6-3 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Pelletier continues to lead the AHL in points with 69 through 56 appearances. He's done it with consistency lately, earning six goals and 13 helpers during a 13-game point streak. He hasn't gotten a long look in the NHL with just two games for the Lightning this year, but he's proving his scoring touch with the Crunch.

Jakob Pelletier
Tampa Bay Lightning
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