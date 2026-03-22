Jakob Pelletier News: Tallies twice Sunday
Pelletier scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 6-3 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Pelletier continues to lead the AHL in points with 69 through 56 appearances. He's done it with consistency lately, earning six goals and 13 helpers during a 13-game point streak. He hasn't gotten a long look in the NHL with just two games for the Lightning this year, but he's proving his scoring touch with the Crunch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Pelletier See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights171 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights178 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Miller TimeFebruary 5, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of SceneryFebruary 3, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Can’t Always Get What You WantFebruary 2, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Pelletier See More