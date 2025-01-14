Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Pelletier News: Three points in Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Pelletier scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Both tallies came in the first period as the Flames jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The three points were a career high for Pelletier, as were the two goals, and while the 2019 first-round pick still isn't a consistent offensive contributor, this performance could be the spark the 23-year-old needs to take a step forward in his development. Through 16 NHL appearances this season, he's collected three goals and eight points.

