Jakob Pelletier News: Three points in Windy City
Pelletier scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.
Both tallies came in the first period as the Flames jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The three points were a career high for Pelletier, as were the two goals, and while the 2019 first-round pick still isn't a consistent offensive contributor, this performance could be the spark the 23-year-old needs to take a step forward in his development. Through 16 NHL appearances this season, he's collected three goals and eight points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now