Jakub Brabenec News: Signs with Czech club

Brabenec signed a contract with HC Kometa Brno, according to Honza Zoufal of EliteProspects on Wednesday.

Brabenec -- who was selected by the Knights in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft -- failed to break into the NHL roster over the past three seasons while playing for AHL Henderson. If the team decides to give the 22-year-old center a qualifying offer, it can retain his NHL rights, but he won't be playing for Vegas any time soon.