Jakub Brabenec News: Signs with Czech club
Brabenec signed a contract with HC Kometa Brno, according to Honza Zoufal of EliteProspects on Wednesday.
Brabenec -- who was selected by the Knights in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft -- failed to break into the NHL roster over the past three seasons while playing for AHL Henderson. If the team decides to give the 22-year-old center a qualifying offer, it can retain his NHL rights, but he won't be playing for Vegas any time soon.
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