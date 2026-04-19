Jakub Dobes News: Aggressive in Game 1 win
Dobes made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.
Dobes was confident and aggressive all night, and he definitely outplayed superstar opponent, Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was his second career NHL playoff win; he allowed two power-play snipes. He had to be sharp Saturday, especially with his team struggling 5-on-5. This is Dobes' net, and he will need to be sharp Tuesday when the Bolts try to avenge their Game 1 loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 910 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 712 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More