Jakub Dobes News: Allows six goals in loss
Dobes stopped 21 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.
Dobes took his first regulation loss since Dec. 9 versus the Lightning. He went 9-0-2 over 11 outings, though he's only recently claimed a starting role over Sam Montembeault. Dobes is now 19-6-4 with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 29 appearances, so he's still a little risky in fantasy. The Canadiens should be able to find starts for each of their goalies soon, as the team visits the Ducks on Friday and the Kings on Saturday to wrap up this California road trip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions9 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break29 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 230 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More