Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Allows six goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dobes stopped 21 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Dobes took his first regulation loss since Dec. 9 versus the Lightning. He went 9-0-2 over 11 outings, though he's only recently claimed a starting role over Sam Montembeault. Dobes is now 19-6-4 with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 29 appearances, so he's still a little risky in fantasy. The Canadiens should be able to find starts for each of their goalies soon, as the team visits the Ducks on Friday and the Kings on Saturday to wrap up this California road trip.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
