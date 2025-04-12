Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Almost perfect in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Dobes made 34 saves Saturday in a 1-0 overtime loss to Toronto.

The Habs played a strong game in front of Dobes, and he was outstanding. The ice was tilted toward him -- Anthony Stolarz made just 15 saves on the night. Mitch Marner was the only Maple Leafs player to beat Dobes. The first-year player has played well this season, and he has recorded a 7-4-3 record, 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now