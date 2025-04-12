Jakub Dobes News: Almost perfect in OT loss

Dobes made 34 saves Saturday in a 1-0 overtime loss to Toronto.

The Habs played a strong game in front of Dobes, and he was outstanding. The ice was tilted toward him -- Anthony Stolarz made just 15 saves on the night. Mitch Marner was the only Maple Leafs player to beat Dobes. The first-year player has played well this season, and he has recorded a 7-4-3 record, 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage.