Jakub Dobes News: Another tough OT loss

Dobes stopped 35 shots Monday in the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Montreal was out-shot 38-13 on the night but Dobes did everything he could to keep his team in the contest, only for Andrei Svechnikov to sneak a shot past him through traffic late in the first OT period. Dobes has had an outstanding postseason run, posting a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 games, but the 24-year-old netminder will need more help in Game 4 on Wednesday if the Habs are going to avoid being on the brink of elimination.