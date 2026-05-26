Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Another tough OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Dobes stopped 35 shots Monday in the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Montreal was out-shot 38-13 on the night but Dobes did everything he could to keep his team in the contest, only for Andrei Svechnikov to sneak a shot past him through traffic late in the first OT period. Dobes has had an outstanding postseason run, posting a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 games, but the 24-year-old netminder will need more help in Game 4 on Wednesday if the Habs are going to avoid being on the brink of elimination.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 18-20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 18-20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago