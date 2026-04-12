Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Beaten five times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Dobes stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dobes finally saw the end of his productive winning run with a subpar performance, although to be fair, some regression was coming after he had won each of his past seven starts while posting a 1.68 GAA and .948 save percentage in that span. Dobes should remain as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender in the final two games of the regular season, although it remains to be seen whether he'll start Sunday against the Islanders in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago