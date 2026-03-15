Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Beaten three times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Dobes stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dobes did what he could to keep the Canadiens in the game, but the Sharks closed out the scoring with an empty-netter right when Montreal was pushing hard to score an equalizer. Dobes has allowed three or fewer goals in four of his five starts since the Olympic break, a span where he's gone 3-2-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .887 save percentage. Those are far from enticing numbers, but he also has three games with a save percentage of at least .920 in that span, so not all of his performances have been subpar. The loss to the Sharks on March 3, where he allowed six goals on 27 shots, certainly worsens his record.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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