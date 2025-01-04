Jakub Dobes News: Beats Avalanche

Dobes stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche.

After shutting out Florida in his NHL debut a week ago, Dobes shut down Colorado after giving up a first-period power-play goal to earn his second win in as many NHL starts. He's given up just one goal on 57 shots while taking down a couple of legit NHL powerhouses; the Avs entered the contest having won six straight and were 11-3-0 since Dec. 1. The Canadiens discovered themselves on a six-game road trip, during which it went 4-2, beating Florida, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Colorado. If head coach doesn't stick with Dobes' hot hand for Monday's game against Vancouver, then his next start will likely come during a back-to-back set next weekend, either Friday at Washington or Saturday at home against Dallas.